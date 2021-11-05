Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 170 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of ODFL opened at $355.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $358.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.