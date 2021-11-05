Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 2,401 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $207,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,842,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 914,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,537,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.28 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

