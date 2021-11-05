Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $56.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

