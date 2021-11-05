Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $541,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $78,945,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after purchasing an additional 563,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.