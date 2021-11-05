Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,277,556 shares of company stock valued at $149,414,817.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.26 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

