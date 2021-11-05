Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 100 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.04 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

