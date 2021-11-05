Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

