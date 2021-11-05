Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 588.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $314.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $314.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.