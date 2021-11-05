Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $232.80

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.80.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,622. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

