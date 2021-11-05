MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $545.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of MSTR traded down $14.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $785.36. 13,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.01. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $177.50 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,200 in the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

