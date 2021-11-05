Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $29.82

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,981. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

