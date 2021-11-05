SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%.

Shares of SMHI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SEACOR Marine stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SEACOR Marine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.