The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $129.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.94. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

