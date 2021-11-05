-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

AQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 1,270,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 38,128 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 69,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,406. The company has a market cap of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

