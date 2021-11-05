Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

WDC traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $56.65. 107,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,062. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

