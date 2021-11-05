Alliance Global Partners Lowers ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $83.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price dropped by Alliance Global Partners from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 108.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.