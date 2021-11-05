Mizuho Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $124.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

FMC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.81. 11,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

