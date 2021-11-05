Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

