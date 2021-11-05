Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
