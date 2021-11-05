The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.