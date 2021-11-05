QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.74.

QCOM traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,714. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

