Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.00 and a 200 day moving average of $317.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.74 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

