MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.07.

PH stock opened at $325.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.16. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $226.99 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

