MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,171 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,351 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.68.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

