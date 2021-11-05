Cowen Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.63.

LYV opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $107.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.9% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 29,725.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

