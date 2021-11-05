MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,930 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Marriott International stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

