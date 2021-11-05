MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Welltower by 423.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 96,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

