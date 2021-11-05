MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $83.89 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

