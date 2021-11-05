MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 402.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $2,395,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,516,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,892. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $341.89 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.74 and a 1-year high of $345.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

