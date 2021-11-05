Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD traded up $10.61 on Friday, hitting $1,495.01. 8,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,660. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,483.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,418.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,532 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

