Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.21 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.57 or 0.00074685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $3.21 billion and $260.47 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00083420 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

