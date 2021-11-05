Krios 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Krios has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004176 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00186212 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00619996 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.