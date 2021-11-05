Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.96

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 1075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMI. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 308,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,240,000 after buying an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 246,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 228,811 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

