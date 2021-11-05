Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.92.

NYSE PSA opened at $332.55 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $340.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

