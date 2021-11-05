Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $690,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ross Stores by 789.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

