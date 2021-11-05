Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 506 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $87.33 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

