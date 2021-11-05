Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 89 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.