The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $159.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.22.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

