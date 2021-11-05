Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 4,307 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $204,144,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.43. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.44 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

