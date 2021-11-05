Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,423 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $240.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

