Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.