Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

KRP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,636. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $913.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 162.64%.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

