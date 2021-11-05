PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,978 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $830,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

