Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,553,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 14.20% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $17,979,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

