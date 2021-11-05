Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,199,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,325,817 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.19% of Terminix Global worth $725,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 524,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after buying an additional 484,858 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,090,000 after buying an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,024,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after buying an additional 356,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after buying an additional 275,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMX. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

