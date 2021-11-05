Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,355,412 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $747,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Ashmore Group plc lifted its stake in Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Baidu by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,666,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 395,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.