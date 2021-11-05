Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 92,041 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $670,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,949,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

ACHC stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

