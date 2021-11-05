Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.78.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 191,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $546,819.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,944,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,747,210.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.