Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.90

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 12556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

