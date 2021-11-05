Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Shares of SHBI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.