BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 8.7% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.62. 83,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,349,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

